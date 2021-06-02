Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in with his endorsement in the race for Fort Worth mayor

Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Mattie Parker in the race for Fort Worth mayor ahead of Saturday’s runoff to replace Mayor Betsy Price.

Abbott, in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said he supports Parker over her opponent Deborah Peoples, a retired AT&T executive, in the election. He expressed concerns with Peoples’ position on law enforcement. Parker and Peoples have different views on how the city should improve police and community relations.

Abbott said the choice for Parker is clear to him.

“I know that she will support our law enforcement and support law and order in Fort Worth, which I view as incredibly important,” Abbott said. “And, I know from so many members of the business community that I talk to all the time, that she’ll be great for business.”

Parker and Peoples emerged as the top two vote-getters in a May 1 general election that included a slate of 10 candidates. While mayoral races are nonpartisan, Parker is a Republican and Peoples a Democrat, having served as chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

“I have been really intentional about running a campaign focused on positive policies, not partisan politics,” Parker said, noting she’s been endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans. “With that being said, very proud of the endorsement from Governor Abbott. I think he understands the criticality of really having really smart, strong mayors in cities across Texas to further the opportunity for all of Texas and recognizes that in me as well.”

Abbott said it’s his understanding Peoples has made comments “along the lines of taking a position of defunding the police.”

“She did not use those words, but talked about policing in a way that would potentially lead to a reduction in funding and support for law enforcement,” Abbott said.

On her website, Peoples calls it “critical” that Fort Worth has a “properly funded police department with top-notch training.” But she said it’s concerning that city leaders have in the past “ignored the will of the voters who specifically voted for a half-cent tax increase to fund police training as well as intervention and prevention programs.”

“Unfortunately, city leaders have not respected residents’ desire to fund intervention and prevention programs, which is why we must have greater accountability and oversight into taxpayer-funded programs such as the CCPD half-cent tax,” Peoples’ website states.

Peoples, in a prepared statement responding to Abbott’s remarks, said, “Defund the police is nothing but a dog whistle.”

“From the beginning I’ve said we need more transparency and accountability to verify more of our public safety funding actually goes to public safety, not the pet projects of city hall insiders,” Peoples said. “Compared to last year, our city is spending less on patrol support for officers and more on protection for ‘special events.’ People feel unsafe in their homes, and it’s unacceptable that city hall insiders are making public safety spending less transparent.”