July date is set for Texas congressional runoff for Ron Wright’s U.S. House seat

The runoff to fill the House seat of late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright will be held July 27, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

Republicans Susan Wright, the wife of Wright, and State Rep. Jake Ellzey advanced to a runoff in the May 1 special election after none of the 23 candidates got more than 50% of the votes. Wright was the top vote-getter, followed by Ellzey who narrowly edged Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez out of a runoff spot.

The winner will complete the remainder of Ron Wright’s term. Wright died in February after battling lung cancer and COVID-19. Unlike the first round, the election will not coincide with Fort Worth’s city runoffs, which fall on June 5.

In-person early voting for the runoff is from July 19-23.