Texas House approves voting restrictions bill, heads closer to Governor Greg Abbott

Voters enter De Zavala Elementary School to cast their ballots on on May 1. amccoy@star-telegram.com

A voting restrictions bill passed out of the Texas House of Representatives Friday, moving the legislation closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Senate Bill 7 and its House counterpart., House Bill 6, have been criticized for creating barriers to the polls. Supporters say they’re “election integrity” measures meant to boost public trust in elections. House lawmakers began their debate on Senate Bill 7 Thursday evening, and negations went into early Friday morning.

But the version headed back to the Senate varies significantly from the bill that passed out of the upper chamber in April, setting up the potential for lawmakers to work out the differences in a conference committee made up of members from both chambers.

Democrats opposed the bill, saying would suppress votes and encourage intimidation that would especially affect voters of color.

“People may want to deny the fact that systemic racism doesn’t exist. That Jim Crow laws from the old days aren’t coming back, but we know that they do,” said Rep. Jessica González, a Dallas Democrat and vice chair of the House Elections Committee.

Lawmakers gave the bill initial approval early Friday morning and passed it out of the chamber on a 78-46 vote Friday afternoon.

But before that vote happened, more than a dozen amendments were adopted to make it more agreeable to House Democrats. The amendments came after a point of order bringing attention to a potential rule violation was raised. After about two hours of review, it was withdrawn and debate on the bill postponed as hours of negotiation on amendments commenced.

Representatives had been expected to take up more than 100 amendments, but when the bill was brought back, lawmakers flew through 19 amendments that were acceptable to the bill’s author with minimal explanation.

“Mr. Speaker, it’s now 3 a.m. in the morning, I close,” bill author Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, said before lawmakers voted.

The bill prohibits an election worker from providing an application to vote by mail to a person who didn’t request one. It also limits when an election judge can remove a poll watcher from a voting location, though an amendment to the bill clarifies that a presiding judge at a polling place can call law enforcement to request a poll watcher be removed if they disturb the peace.

Other notable changes include reducing the penalty for several offenses outlined in the bill, including “vote harvesting,” and the removal of language that would have required a person assisting a voter to disclose the manner by which they helped the voter.

Crystal Mason, a Tarrant County woman who was convicted of voter fraud, inspired an amendment by Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin. It clarifies that a person found guilty of a felony must be instructed on how that conviction will affect their right to vote.

“Before and after passage, it will make sure that only people who know they are ineligible to vote can be prosecuted for illegal voting, and that people who make innocent mistakes in the voting process cannot be thrown in jail for mere confusion or a slip up,” Bucy said.

Those changes on the floor were on top of significant changes in House committee, when chairperson Cain moved to replace the text of the Senate Bill 7 with the text of House Bill 6. While the two bills had similarities, they varied in several ways. Among the differences, Senate version would have allowed partisan poll watchers to record video at election sites and limited poll operation hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There’s still a chance for measures from the Senate’s version of the bill to be added to the House’s, as the bill heads back to the upper chamber. The Senate can accept the House version as amended, or lawmakers can meet in conference committee to come up with a version that’s agreeable to both chambers before sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Cain maintained the bill is designed to “protect all voters.” State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, asked Cain how many instances of voter fraud there were in the 2020 election, to which Cain replied, “I don’t know, but it’s really hard to find what you don’t look for.”

Election experts have said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud in the November 2020 election and that the election was the most secure in U.S. History.

“The whole point is it protects every single voter, because I believe that’s the goal of everyone, and any amount of fraud is too much fraud,” Cain said.

Turner, speaking in support of an amendment that would have rendered the bill moot, predicted that the bill’s key provisions will be overturned by courts if made law.

“You want to know what discriminatory intent looks like in real time? Pay attention to how our state and legislative leaders are handling this legislation on this floor today,” Turner said.

State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, posed a line of questions to Cain that included questions about the parts of the bill offering protections for poll workers and circumstances where a watcher could be removed for voter intimidation.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia, a Dallas Democrat, raised concerns about the phrase “purity of the ballot box” in the bill’s purpose statement. He said the phrase, which appears in the Texas Constitution, was drafted to disenfranchise black voters following the Civil War. An amendment removed the term from the bill’s text.