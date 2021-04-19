American Airlines, other Texas employers say anti-LGBTQ bills are bad for business

Fort Worth-based American Airlines and dozens of other large employers are speaking out against a slate of anti-LGBTQ bills making their way through the Texas Legislature.

The businesses said the legislation could impact efforts to attract and retain talent and compete for business. Other signees include Amazon, Apple, Dell Technologies, Facebook, Microsoft and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“We are concerned to see a resurgence of efforts to exclude transgender youth from full participation in their communities, to criminalize or ban best-practice medical care that is proves to save lives, or to exclude LGBTQ people in a variety of other settings, including accessing healthcare, filling prescription, or seeking legal representation,” the Monday open letter reads. “We will continue to oppose any unnecessary, divisive measures that would damage Texas’ reputation and make our customers, our visitors, and our employees and their families feel unwelcome or unsafe.”

Among the bills being considered by lawmakers is Senate Bill 29, which would bar transgender student athletes from competing on a team based on their gender identity, instead requiring they play on a team based on their sex assigned at birth. The measure passed out of the Senate last week and is now in the House for consideration.

There are more than 50 similar proposals being considered in 33 states, according to GLAAD.