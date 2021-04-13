Interested in Fort Worth mayoral candidates’ vision for business? Watch this forum.

Fort Worth City Hall from Texas Street. lranker@star-telegram.com

Voters interested in the Fort Worth mayoral candidates vision for economic development in the city should tune into a Star-Telegram forum Wednesday hosted in partnership with the city’s chambers of commerce.

Ryan Rusak, the Star-Telegram’s opinion editor, will moderate the discussion, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The virtual event will be open to the public through a Zoom link. Those interested can register through the Fort Worth Chamber’s website.

Confirmed candidates include City Council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh; Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party; Mattie Parker, Mayor Betsy Price’s former chief of staff; Daniel Caldwell, educator; Chris Rector, veteran; and real estate broker and founding pastor, Steve Penate.

The newspaper and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce have teamed to host a forum for candidates to discuss their vision for economic development, education and the city’s workforce.

In the likely event of a runofff, a second forum will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 12.