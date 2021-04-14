Politics & Government

Fort Worth mayoral candidate forum, hosted by chambers of commerce, Star-Telegram

By Fort Worth Star-Telegram

A mayoral candidate forum is planned for 11 a.m. today that will focus on local business issues.

The forum is hosted by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will be moderated by Star-Telegram Opinion Editor Ryan Rusak. Among the candidates expected to attend are Mattie Parker, Deborah Peoples, Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh.

