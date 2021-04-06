Another Texas congresswoman has weighed in on the Fort Worth mayoral election

Deborah Peoples, chair fo the Tarrant County Democratic Party and a former AT&T vice president, is running to be Fort Worth mayor. Courtesy

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, weighed into Fort Worth politics Tuesday, endorsing Deborah Peoples for mayor.

In a statement, Johnson, the most senior member of the Texas Congressional Delegation, said she believed Peoples was best suited to build partnerships with the federal government and would bring investment to Fort Worth and North Texas.

“Deborah Peoples is a very qualified candidate to attract good paying jobs and lead Fort Worth out of this crisis,” she said.

Peoples, chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party and former AT&T vice president, is running in a packed race to replace Mayor Betsy Price. The election is May 1 with a likely runoff in June.

This is the second time a congresswoman has endorsed in the mayoral race. Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger supported Brian Byrd’s bid in January.

Peoples has several endorsements, including from Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, State Board of Education Member Aicha Davis and Tarrant County Constable Michael Campbell. The national Collective Political Action Committee, which focuses on boosting Black politicians, also endorsed Peoples.

Peoples and Byrd are two of 10 candidates running from mayor. Mattie Parker, a former chief of staff for Price, has been endorsed by the Fort Worth Police Officers Association and several prominent citizens. Steve Penate, a Real Estate broker who is campaigning to evangelicals, and councilwoman Ann Zadeh are also running.