Gov. Abbott won’t throw first pitch at Texas Rangers opener, blames partisan politics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will not throw the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener Monday after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voting law, which opponents said would suppress minority voters.

In a letter to Arlington-based Texas Rangers, Abbott said he had been looking forward to throwing the ceremonial opening pitch, until Major League Baseball adopted “what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta.”

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives,” Abbott said in the letter to Neil Leibman, the president of business operations and the chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers.

Abbott continued that, although Arlington hosted last season’s National League playoff games and the World Series, he would not participate in any event held by MLB. The state will also not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special event, Abbott said in the letter.

“This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom,” Abbott said.

Abbott’s decision not to throw the ceremonial opening pitch comes as Texas lawmakers debate voting proposals in the Legislature, including prohibiting drive-through voting and blocking election officials from sending out vote by mail applications to people who didn’t request one.

Supporters of the measures say they’d enhance election integrity, a priority for Abbott, but opponents say the bills would suppress voters, particularly voters of color and those with disabilities.

North Texas State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, floated the idea of Arlington hosting the All-Star Game on Twitter Saturday.

The free market at work,” Turner said. “Obviously, the ideal city to host the MLB All Star Game is Arlington, home to the brand new Globe Life Field! If (Gov. Abbott) and (the Texas Legislature) drop the vote suppression bills now, I bet we’d have a good chance of landing this game.”

