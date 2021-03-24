Abbott promises to protect guns as Texas lawmakers take up ‘constitutional carry’

Texas lawmakers will consider a number of proposals related to access to guns on Thursday during a House committee hearing, including measures that would allow people to carry a firearm without a permit.

Those who favor “constitutional carry” support the unlicensed carry of handguns. Currently, a license is required to carry a handgun in Texas.

Lawmakers are in Austin for the first legislative session since the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called on legislators to make Texas a “Second Amendment sanctuary state.” He emphasized the goal during a Tuesday event hosted by Texas Young Republicans, where he vowed to sign related legislation.

“I signed 10 laws last session that expand and protect gun rights in Texas. This session the urgency is even greater,” Abbott said, referencing recent remarks by President Joe Biden. “But yes, what Beto (O’Rourke) said turned out to be true: They are are gonna come to get your guns. And all I got to say to Beto is, ‘Hell, no Beto. You’re not going to come get our guns in the Lone Star State.”

Following the recent mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta, Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons and action to close loopholes on background checks for gun purchases, according to the Associated Press.

“It should not be a partisan issue,” Biden said. “This is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives.”

Other bills up for consideration Tuesday include a measure that would allow those between 18 and 21 to carry a handgun if under a protective order and a proposal to ban the open carry of assault weapons and long guns.

The House’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday or after the House adjourns for the day. Information about signing up to testify or submitting written comment is available on the committee’s hearing notice posted online.