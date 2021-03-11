Will lawmakers reign in Abbott’s COVID-19 executive powers? Hearing could offer answers

For the past year, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive power has been the subject of scrutiny amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some say he has gone too far in wielding his authority to address the virus, others think he hasn’t gone far enough and want local officials to have a say in what’s best for their communities.

A governor’s executive power during a pandemic is expected to be addressed Thursday, when lawmakers consider House Bill 3, a sweeping pandemic response bill filed by Rep. Dustin Burrows, R- Lubbock. The proposal, which given its low bill number is a priority for House leadership, is being considered in a State Affairs committee.

“You cannot go through the last year and not have a broad discussion about what should be governmental powers during the time of a pandemic,” Burrows said.

He described the bill as a road map were Texas to have another disease outbreak.

Provisions of the legislation include limits on property tax rates during a pandemic and civil liability protections for businesses operating during a pandemic. The legislation would bar businesses that took steps to comply with COVID-19 safety rules from being held liable for injuries from the virus.

The bill also codifies that someone cannot be jailed for not following pandemic orders and includes measures to protect “religious freedom” and keep gun stores and shooting rages open.

A committee substitute of the bill amends parts of the original legislation related to Abbott’s executive power to create a Pandemic Disaster Legislative Oversight Committee. The committee, composed of 10 members including the lieutenant governor, the house speaker and House and Senate committee chairs, could after 30 days review the governor’s pandemic disaster declaration and orders and terminate them if deemed appropriate.

The committee would operate when the legislature is not in session. When lawmakers are in Austin every other year for the legislative session, the lawmakers can “terminate a state of pandemic disaster at any time,” the bill reads.

Some Republicans have criticized the bill as originally filed for not doing enough to reign in the governor’s executive powers. Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan called the new version “worse.”

“Plays hide-the-ball, and does nothing to address the concerns of Texans,” he said in a Wednesday tweet. “It makes the problem of executive overreach worse. It is a sick joke.”

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said some factions of the Republican Party find any degree of executive authority problematic, but that the bill goes further in checking the governor’s power than what’s typically seen.

Usually lawmakers will opt to restrain money or deny appointments, he said.

“Some of this is political,” Rottinghaus said. “Some of this is institutional, but it’s all a potential problem for the governor, who is going to have to either find a way to work with the legislature to adapt the law to an acceptable conclusion or let them work their process and then potentially veto it down the road.”

For the bill to become law, it must get support of the House, Senate and then Abbott’s signature. Changes are expected as the session and debate on the bill progresses.

The bill’s hearing starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.