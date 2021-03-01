After Texas winter storm and outages, AG Ken Paxton sues Griddy for deceptive advertising

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Griddy Energy, claiming the company that charges wholesale electric prices for customers used deceptive advertising.

The lawsuit comes after Griddy customers reported spikes in electric bills during the winter storm in February.

“Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars,” Paxton said in a statement. “As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day.”

The company’s access to Texas’ electric grid was revoked Friday because of nonpayment.