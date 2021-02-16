Politics & Government

More Republicans want Trump to play big role in GOP after second impeachment, poll says

Fifty-nine percent of GOP voters said they want Trump to play a major role in the party, a Politico/Morning Consult Poll said. It’s an 18-point uptick from Jan. Alex Brandon AP

In a poll taken one day after former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial, a majority of Republican voters said they want Trump to have a “major” role in their party.

Fifty-nine percent of Republicans said in the Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Monday that they want Trump to play a big role in the GOP. That figure is an 18-percentage point increase from a Jan. 7 poll.

The most recent survey was conducted Feb. 14-15 with a sample size of 1,984 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The U.S. Senate voted Saturday to acquit Trump of one article of impeachment. All Democrats and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed. The U.S. House of Representatives voted in January to impeach Trump on the charge that he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, making him the only president in history to be impeached more than once.

The poll found:

Another poll found that Trump is still in good standing with most Republican voters.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted Feb. 11-14 found that 75% of GOP voters want Trump to play a “prominent” role in the party while 21% wouldn’t want that. That survey has a sample size of 1,056 people and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Overall, 60% of Americans in the poll said that they don’t want Trump to have a big role in the party, including 96% of Democrats and 61% of independents.

“He may be down, but he is certainly not out of favor with the GOP. Twice impeached, vilified by Democrats in the trial, and virtually silenced by social media... despite it all, Donald Trump keeps a solid foothold in the Republican Party,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The Quinnipiac survey found:

