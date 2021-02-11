‘Refrain from speculating’ on Ron Wright’s congressional seat, Tarrant sheriff says

As murmurs continue about who will run for Arlington U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s congressional seat, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn is taking himself out of the running and asking people to refrain from speculation.

Wright died on Sunday after a battles with COVID-19 and lung cancer, creating a vacancy in his North Texas congressional seat that will be filled with a special election. Gov. Greg Abbott has not called a special election and date for the race has not been set, but that hasn’t stopped talk of potential contenders.

Waybourn issued a statement Tuesday addressing “questions on if Susan Wright is running for Congress.” Susan Wright is the wife of Rep. Ron Wright. Waybourn asked that family and friends be given time to mourn.

“There are already people quickly moving to speculate on who the replacement will be, but as scripture says, ‘there is a season and time for every purpose under heaven,’ “ Waybourn said. “With that thought in mind, I am asking everyone on behalf of Congressman Wright’s family to refrain from speculating on who might replace such an amazing man — that season is not here yet.”

The sheriff told talk radio host Mark Davis he has “no intentions at all of running for that seat,” and that he issued the Tuesday statement at the request of Rep. Ron Wright’s family and team.

Waybourn wishes to “respect this time of grieving for the family,” and is not giving interviews about the open congressional seat, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday statement.

At least one person has said he plans to run for the congressional seat, which includes southeast Tarrant County, as well as Ellis and Navarro counties: International tax attorney John Anthony Castro of Mansfield. Castro, who described himself as an “independent Republican,” challenged U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in for his seat in the 2020 Republican primary, where he earned 4.5% of the votes.

Republican Montgomery “Marty” Markland has filed a statement of candidacy for the district, after filing to challenge Democrat U.S. Rep. Colin Allred in Texas’ 32nd Congressional District in late January. Markland works in the video game and movie industry.

Earlier this week, former U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, Wright’s predecessor, told Davis he expects Democrats and Republicans to work to win the seat. He estimated five to six Democrats will throw their names in the running and 10 to 12 Republicans.

Names Barton floated included State Rep. Chris Tuner on the Democratic side. On the Republican front, he suggested Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Waxahachie Mayor David Hill, as well as state Representatives David Cook, R-Arlington, and Jake Ellzey, a Waxahachie Republican who ran for the seat in the 2018 Republican primary.

Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, said he is considering a running for the seat, but presently wants to make sure Wright’s legacy is honored.

“I’m committed to making sure we that we have dedicated and committed representation at every single level of our government,” he said.

Another potential contender is Andy Nguyen, who served as deputy chief of staff under Wright. Reached by phone Wednesday, Nguyen said his focus is on Wright’s family and arranging an honorable funeral service.

As for whether he’ll run, Barton says: “The one candidate who is not going to run — Not, N-O-T — is Joe Barton.”