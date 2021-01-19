Fort Worth congressman, Cornyn, Cruz plan to attend Biden inauguration

Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth and Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas plan to attend Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, despite a dispute over the new president’s election that sharply divided the political parties.

Republican Reps. Beth Van Duyne of Irving and Ron Wright of Arlington aren’t, though neither cited political reasons. A spokesperson for Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth said she reached out to the congresswoman multiple times but did not hear back from Granger. Reps. Michael Burgess and Roger Williams did not return messages.

Cruz helped lead the Senate effort against the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6.

“Showing up for the inauguration is a sign that he has not gone completely over to the argument that the election was illegitimate and it is a fairly decent gesture from him,” said James Henson, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“One that at this point may be necessary given the amount of support he gave for the questioning of the Electoral College results.”

Van Duyne objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania, but not Arizona. Wright objected to certifying votes from both states.

Wright is unable to attend after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19, according to a statement.

Van Duyne’s schedule didn’t permit her to be in Washington two days earlier than expected for the Inaugural Committee’s COVID testing requirements, according to spokeswoman Amanda Thompson.

“Because the majority called a last-minute vote on impeachment last week, we were forced to reschedule numerous commitments in the district to this week,” She said. “Therefore, the congresswoman regrets being unable to attend inauguration due to commitments in the district.”

Wright is awaiting his COVID-19 results from his home in Arlington.

“Last week, not long after returning to Texas following the impeachment vote in the House, I learned that several members of my staff and I had come into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the statement. “I am currently in quarantine, awaiting my COVID-19 test results, and I will continue to follow CDC guidance and the advice of my doctors and medical professionals.”

Veasey said he would attend because, “I’m going because I think that it’s very important that I participate in the peaceful exchange of power.”

After the Capitol riot Jan. 6, Veasey says his planned attendance at this inauguration is especially important.

“I think that considering everything that has happened in the past week it would make the constituents feel better to know that their member of Congress was there participating,” he said.