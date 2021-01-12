People protest vaccines, COVID-19 orders on first day of the Texas Legislature

Protesters against COVID-19 vaccines face Texas state troopers wearing riot gear outside the Capitol in Austin on Tuesday. AP

A handful of protesters were positioned near the stairs of the Texas Capitol’s North entrance Tuesday as lawmakers returned to Austin to begin the Texas legislative session.

Samuel Hall of McKinney said he was there supporting constitutional rights and opposing “big tech censorship.” He said he is the president of a local militia group, Patriots for America, which he said had armed members stationed around the Capitol grounds to help “keep the peace” and protect protesters.

“We’re not here to start, agitate, help storm a Capitol, anything like that,” he said, noting that he doesn’t condone what happened in Washington, D.C., but that it should be a wake-up call to politicians that people are angry.

Licensed gun owners are permitted to carry guns at the Texas Capitol. Ahead of the session, three Democratic House Representatives asked people be barred from carrying firearms on the session’s opening day, “in order to avoid a disastrous situation as the one we saw in Washington, D.C.”

Senator José Menéndez Issues Statement on Planned Pro-Trump Rally on Opening Day of Session



The following statement is in response to the 1st day of 87th Legislative Session, January 12, 2021.



Senator Menéndez released the following statement:#txlege (Thread) pic.twitter.com/qLqRJFMNOv — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) January 12, 2021

Texas DPS said in a Monday statement that it is “continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety.”

“As a result, the department has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol,” the statement reads. “While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats.”

Protesters at the Capitol rallied against vaccinations. Signs promoting the idea that vaccines can have adverse reactions were propped against the Capitol’s pink granite walls.

Asked about the policies put in place at the Capitol meant to mitigate COVID-19’s spread, Andie Gonzales of Celina said people have the right to get tested or wear a mask, if they choose to do so, but that it should be a choice.

She also questioned the effectiveness of masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said can protect the wearer and those around them from COVID-19.

“When people say that it’s unsafe for others if you’re not wearing a mask, I want that proof,” she said. “Proof that masks work. Proof that social distancing works.”

The CDC has also said limiting close face-to-face contact with other people is effective at reducing the virus’ spread.

Kenny Wolfman — who wore a face covering that went up to his forehead reading “Worn by Force, Not by Fear” — said he’d like to see Gov. Greg Abbott impeached for his mask mandates and orders closing businesses to help curb the coronavirus’ spread.

The Houston-area resident carried with him a bowie knife he described as a “classic Texas toothpick,” a vintage handgun and a rifle with barrel made of cardboard.

“I certainly hope that Texas returns to following the rule of law and not dictatorial edicts very quickly,” Wolfman said.