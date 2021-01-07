Arlington man who had VIP access to Trump’s rally calls riot an embarrassment

Brian Caviness of Arlington arrived in Washington on Wednesday expecting to see President Donald Trump speak. Instead, he was caught in the middle of a riot on the nation’s Capitol.

“Basically, what I saw was infinite cop cars just flooding the streets,” Caviness said.

After Trump’s speech, a wave of the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted Congress’ constitutionally mandated certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. At least 52 have been arrested.

Caviness, 23, a senior studying government at the University of Texas, attended Trump’s “Save America” rally through his membership with Turning Point USA, a conservative group dedicated to organizing young adults. He had VIP access and was in the front listening to Trump.

Caviness said he doesn’t understand why violence seemed to be the answer for some.

“That wasn’t part of the plan,” he said. “And it certainly isn’t going to help us.”

After the riot, Lawmakers certified Biden’s victory, but not without objections from Republicans, including Texan lawmakers.

During the president’s speech, Caviness never felt that Trump was inciting violence or asking his supporters to storm the Capitol.

“It honestly escalated very quickly,” he said.

Caviness didn’t march with the crowd. The plan for Turning Point USA was to get its people on a bus and back home, he said. From his seat on the bus, Caviness saw the hoards of people taking over the Capitol.

“I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I’m embarrassed that it happened and I’m embarrassed that I have already been associated with it.”

Caviness posted on his social media that he was in D.C. for the rally and soon he was flooded with messages from people attacking him, he said. Caviness said he had to explain that he wasn’t part of the march or the riot.

He said the messages he received indicate a majority of people believe all Trump supporters are for the violence that took place.

“That’s not our party,” he said.

As the bus passed the raid, Caviness said he hoped that none of the historic artifacts in the building were destroyed. Caviness said he got off the bus and walked to the Capitol as the chaos simmered. He walked through the police officers and saw the debris left behind.

Caviness said he’s glad none of the lawmakers were hurt and that it could’ve been much worse.

“I don’t even know how to feel,” he said. “On one hand, it was the greatest day of my life, and on the other hand I’m like, ‘OK is this a revolution? Like what’s going on?’”