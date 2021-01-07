In Texas, some tea party Republicans celebrate the riot: It’s ‘taking back OUR HOUSE!’

Supporter of President Donald Trump protest as U.S. Capitol Police officers shoot tear gas at demonstrators outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP

Guess who was happy watching the U.S. Capitol under militia attack Wednesday?

You guessed it: Texas’ tea party crowd.

In the middle of a patriot-movement attack on our nation’s heart, the darkest factions in the state’s Republican Party either celebrated or rushed to share a fake cover story diverting blame.

Leading the way: Republican Party of Texas sergeant-at-arms Walter West II of Montgomery County, who posted a series of volatile comments including one labeled “Wild Protest” with the comment: “You Accepted ANTIFA burning down your cities... Now Deal with them taking back OUR HOUSE!”

Thankfully, West is now the former sergeant-at-arms.

Co-founder Julie McCarty of the Grapevine-based True Texas Project, the old NE Tarrant Tea Party, wrote Thursday: “I keep hearing, ‘Violence is never OK.’ Is that true? ... A war was fought for our independence, and if I was a gambler I’d bet on that happening again.”

She added later, “I’m ok with our Congressmen feeling a little fear of the people!”

Former State Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington Bud Kennedy

“Where is all the indignation when we have these thugs?” he wrote, questioning the election results and saying Congress has “disenfranchised 74 million voters.”

Ray Myers Courtesy

Myers also diverted blame falsely to antifa militants.

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that he would not overrule the voters and courts, Myers wrote McConnell “is a Traitor to the United States of America.”

Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Mineola Republican Mary Lou Bruner, a former candidate for the State Board of Education, also shifted all blame.

“The whole incident was staged,” she wrote on Facebook. “The DC police escorted 4 bus-loads of Antifa people into DC to cause trouble.”

Former Texas Railroad Commission chairwoman Elizabeth Ames Coleman, now a resident of Mississippi, shared a Facebook post saying “Trump supporters did NOT storm the Capitol.”

Later, she shared an honest National Review commentary saying the crowd was mostly loyal to defeated President Donald Trump and “it is not helpful to sustain “a steady stream of lies and conspiracy theories”

In Houston, conservative activist and former candidate Tex Christopher was banned by Houston Young Republicans after he wrote on Facebook: “WE’RE NOT PLAYING!!!! TIME FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO FEAR WE THE PEOPLE NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND!!!!!!!”

Outgoing state Rep. Jonathan Stickland of Bedford reveled in comparing the violent riot to a 2013 abortion-rights protest at the Texas Capitol during a Texas Senate filibuster.

In 2013, with crowds screaming inside and outside the Senate gallery, state Sen. Wendy Davis of Fort Worth briefly killed a bill tightening abortion restrictions. But the crowd wasn’t destructive, and claims of tossed bags of urine or feces were not supported by police reports.

Stickland wrote, “I remember... When liberals stormed the Texas Capitol by the tens of thousands. Trashed the Capitol and the grounds around it. They disrupted the legislative process on purpose. Assaulted law enforcement. Exposed their breasts. ... What did the left do? They celebrated it as a victory.”

When a follower asked Stickland’s point, he wrote: “the left has (for a long time) encouraged mobs as a way to change outcomes.”

The previous day, he had posted “Buckle up friends, it’s about to get very serious.”

In more ways than one.