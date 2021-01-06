As Congress convenes to certify election results, protesters take to Texas Capitol

Protesters chanted “fight for Trump” outside of the Texas Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met in Washington, D.C., to certify the Electoral College results.

Many wore “Trump 2020” and American flags like capes. Others held signs supporting Trump and promoting unsubstantiated claims the election was stolen.

“We just felt like this was our last chance to have a voice,” said Shelley Bennet, a Mansfield resident who drove down to Austin with her husband Brian to attend the rally.

The two stood on the historic building’s lawn with remarks of crowd members taking turns speaking in the background.

Protesters were adamant that the 2020 election that pitted President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden was marred by voter fraud. Experts have said there’s been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the November election was the most secure in U.S. history.

“They’ve (members of Congress) got to address the fraud because it’s been going on for too long,” said Brian Bennett. “For someone to take away my vote, or my wife’s vote or somebody else’s vote just because they want their will, it’s not acceptable.”

Joel Medina of Rowlett, the vice president of the Patriot Movement of Texas, said the group brought around 45 people from North Texas to the rally.

He whistled and cheered as cars honked at attendees lined up along 11th Street and Congress Avenue just outside the Capitol grounds. Many of the cars were fashioned with flags supporting Trump.

“I get chills every time that happens,” he said, remarking on the procession of honks.

The Texas Department of Public Safety closed the Texas Capitol and its grounds to the public on Wednesday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution.”

“While we do not discuss operational details, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats,” the department said in a statement.

Ahead of Wednesday, nearly half of Republican Texans in the House had said they’d object to the certification, according to the Texas Tribune.

Texas Democrats earlier this week called on members of the Republican Party to accept the 2020 election results.

“The Texas Republican Party continues to put the appeasement of Donald Trump over everything, including our democracy and the people of Texas,” said Texas Democratic Party spokesperson Abhi Rahman in a Monday statement. “They have gone too far. This is treason and it is dangerous. Attempting to overthrow the will of the people, threatening to secede, and inciting violence are the hallmarks of a dictatorship, not a free and fair democracy.”

In a crowd of Trump supporters, 16-year-old Felix Luna of Austin waived a lone “Biden-Harris” flag and carried a sign that read “Vote Hate Out.”

Luna said he was shaking with nerves as he stood on the other side of the road from the bulk of the protesters Wednesday.

“I felt like I have to voice my opinion,” Luna said. “Stay on the right side of history.”