Gov. Greg Abbott sets date for election to fill Drew Springer's Texas House seat

A view of the Texas Capitol from Congress Avenue in Austin.
A view of the Texas Capitol from Congress Avenue in Austin.

Voters will head to the polls in January to select a new representative for a House seat that includes part of North Texas.

The special election comes after Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, won a Dec. 19 runoff against Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther for state Senate District 30. The two were vying to replace Sen. Pat Fallon, who is headed to Congress.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday set a Jan. 23 election date to fill Springer’s House District 68 seat. Early voting starts Jan. 11.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 to file applications with the Texas Secretary of State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

