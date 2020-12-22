Watch as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gets the COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Aiming to increase public trust in the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will receive his shot live on television.

The vaccination will be administered at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin at 1:30 p.m. CT. Live video is provided by KVUE.

“Increasingly, Texas residents and even some medical personnel have expressed apprehension about taking the vaccine, and the Governor will receive it on live TV to instill confidence in it,” Abbott Spokesperson Renae Eze said in a Monday statement. “The Governor would not ask any Texan to do something he would not do himself.”

The state is on its second week of vaccine distribution, prioritizing front-line health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Texas is expecting to receive a combined 620,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, in addition to the 224,250 that were delivered during the first week of distribution.

Next in line for the vaccine after front-line health care workers and those in long-term care facilities are people 65 and older and those with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Map shows the planned distribution of the Pfizer (blue) and Moderna (red) vaccine in Texas for its second week of distribution. The data is provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.



A statewide survey by the Episcopal Health Foundation found that 63% of Texans polled said they are likely to take the vaccine. Thirty-seven percent said they are very likely to get the vaccine.

