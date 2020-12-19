Election results: Shelley Luther, Drew Springer bid for Texas Senate District 30

State Rep. Drew Springer had the early lead over Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther in their race for a North Texas state Senate seat.

Unofficial early vote numbers from the Texas Secretary of State’s office showed Springer, R-Muenster, leading, with 54.3% of the votes to Luther’s 45.7%, with 60 of 410 precinct reporting.

The two Republicans are vying to replace Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, who is headed to Congress. The two Republicans advanced to a runoff from a field of three other Republicans and a Democrat.

Luther had the narrow lead over Springer in the September special election, winning 32.04% of the votes to Springer’s 31.87%.

Senate District 30 spans 14 counties and includes parts of Collin and Denton counties. It stretches west into Parker and Palo Pinto counties and includes Wichita, Archer, Wise, and Young counties.

Much of the often contentious race has focused on Gov. Greg Abbott’s coronavirus response. Luther gained national attention earlier this year when she was jailed after refusing to close her Dallas salon, violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 order related to business operations.

Luther, who has cast herself as being “detached from the Austin establishment,” has been critical of Abbott and what she describes as government overreach. Springer too believes the governor’s powers should be reined in, but has embraced Abbott’s endorsement of his bid and financial support in the form of in-kind campaign contributions.

Luther is supported by conservative megadonor and Midland oilman Tim Dunn, who has invested $700,000 in her campaign during the runoff, in addition to a prior $1 million loan.

Both candidates took to social media on Saturday to make their final pleas for votes as people headed to the polls.

Wearing a “Shelley Luther for Texas Senate” ball cap, Luther went live on Facebook from a polling place in Aubrey.

“Please vote for Shelley Luther if you want to get the government off your back,” Luther said.

Springer, in a red Texas House fleece jacket, posed with a sign encouraging people to vote.

“Republican red for the win!,” a Twitter post reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.