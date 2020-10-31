During Fort Worth visit, Sen. John Cornyn says Democratic money won’t win in Texas

Democrats have raised an unprecedented amount of money in Texas races, but U.S Sen. John Cornyn told his supporters on Saturday that money isn’t enough to win Texas.

“This Senate seat is not for sale,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn’s bus tour stopped at Panther Island Pavilion, where he encouraged people to vote and help Republicans cross the finish line. He was joined by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Arlington mayor Jeff Williams, Manny Ramirez of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, Texas 24th Congressional District candidate Beth Van Duyne, House District 93 candidate Matt Krause and House District 96 candidate David Cook.

About 100 people listened to the senator and his message of the importance of voting for Republicans down the ballot.

Cornyn is up against Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, who has raised $24 million compared to Cornyn’s $25 million, according to the Federal Election Commission. Cornyn has served three terms and leads Hegar in most polls.

In Tarrant County, Democrats have raised historic amounts of money to win Texas House seats 92, 93, 94, 96 and 97. They’ve raised over $5 million to be competitive in these races. In response, Republicans have upped their fundraising, with even Gov. Greg Abbott contributing $300,000 to key Tarrant County House races.

The fundraising from the Democrats have made these races competitive, but it doesn’t scare the Republican Party, Cornyn said.

“We’re prepared to beat them,” he said.

If anything, it has fueled Republicans to keep working toward keeping Texas red. After Democrat Beto O’Rourke gave U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz a close race in 2018, Republicans worked to register as many voters as possible, Cornyn said.

Texas has seen a record turnout for this election. More than 9.7 million Texans have voted early, topping the 2016 overall turnout of 8,969,226.

Cornyn said a Republican Party win will mean the American dream will still be alive in Texas. Under Republican leadership, Texas creates jobs, keeps taxes low and has reasonable regulations, he said.

Trasa Cobern of Hurst said Cornyn is the best choice for Texas because he is pro-life, pro-family and pro-Second Amendment.

“He stands for our values,” Cobern said.

Her husband Kyle Cobern said while he’s a Cornyn supporter, he urges people to do their research on both Hegar and Cornyn before they vote. Political ads carry a lot of disinformation so its important people find what each candidates stand for on their own, he said.