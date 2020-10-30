U.S. Sen. John Cornyn to make stop at Fort Worth’s Panther Island on Saturday

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will make an appearance in Fort Worth at noon on Saturday.

Cornyn and his bus tour will stop at the Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St. He faces Democratic candidate MJ Hegar on Tuesday. Hegar and Cornyn have gone back and fourth recently, but Cornyn still leads in most polls.

The senator will be on Panther Island after having been campaigning at College Station on Wednesday. Cornyn has made headlines recently after he admitted to the Star-Telegram on Oct. 18 that he at times he has disagreed with President Trump on issues such as budget deficits and debt, tariffs and trade agreements and border security.

Cornyn initially described his relationship with Trump as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”