Democrats sue the state, allege young voter turnout will be suppressed due to new TX law

National and Texas Democrats are suing the state, alleging that a new law disenfranchises young voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Filed by the Texas Democratic Party, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Wednesday in Austin, the federal lawsuit claims that a new state law that requires temporary polling places be open for at least eight hours and on the same days as early voting locations effectively bans “mobile” polling places, in turn, resulting in lower voter turnout.

The lawsuit specifically points to how the law will affect young, college-aged voters, noting that there will likely be no early voting locations at the University of Texas at Arlington or at Texas Christian University in 2020. The lawsuit also notes that on-campus locations are at risk at Austin Community College and in Brownsville.

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia previously said that unless extra funds are added to the county’s budget, campus voting locations will tentatively not be at TCU, the University of North Texas medical school or four of the five Tarrant County College campuses. Only TCC Southeast would have a voting site.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Tens of thousands of young Texans have relied on these jeopardized on-campus early voting locations when casting their ballots in years past, including students who have limited access to transportation, first-time voters unsure of the process, and students who have jampacked and otherwise inflexible class and work schedules,” the lawsuit reads.

As a result, the lawsuit seeks to stop the Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs from enforcing the new law, alleging it violates tenets of the First, Fourteenth and Twenty-Sixth Amendments and “discriminatorily limits equal access to early voting for a significant section of the Texas electorate.”

The new law, which went into effect Sept. 1, was justified by many Republican lawmakers as a way to limit attempts to influence the vote, using temporary voting locations at schools for school bond elections as an example. However, the lawsuit claims that lawmakers were warned of its possible adverse effects, citing witness testimony when the bill, HB 1888, was in committee.

Amendments offered by both House and the Senate Democratic lawmakers that would have allowed for the limited use of temporary polling places for rural voters, nursing homes, and college students both failed to be added to the bill.

“Despite the pretextual purposes offered by the bill’s sponsors, HB 1888’s true purpose was to make access to the franchise more difficult, especially for young, college and university student voters, in a direct attempt to suppress the historic youth early voting turnout that Texas saw in 2018 and would otherwise likely see in 2020,” the lawsuit reads.

Tarrant County, long seen as the reddest of Texas’ largest cites, turned blue in 2018 for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke by a slim margin of roughly 4,300 votes over Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Republicans know Texas is changing, that’s why they’re trying to change the rules to make it harder for college students, seniors, the disability community, rural Texans, and survivors of natural disasters to cast their ballots,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement Wednesday night. “Texas Democrats know we should be making it easier to vote, not harder. Democracy thrives when everyone participate.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office both did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.