Political turmoil isn’t letting up in Argyle

An Argyle councilman resigned Tuesday night saying that the ongoing political tension and discord are affecting his job and personal life.

Alex Vukasin, who held the Place 1 seat, stepped down after the city council meeting, stating in a resignation letter that the ongoing turmoil was affecting him personally and professionally.

“Since the most recent election, the council has been at odds with one another and we find our town in a serious situation. To the point that these disagreements dominate any conversation regarding Argyle, TX,” Vukasin wrote.

Vukasin, who was elected in 2018, wrote that he planned to complete his two-year term and would not seek reelection, but the pressures were too much.

“I love my job and hold my boss in the highest regard. To have let him down (not to mention the rest of my team), was a serious wake-up call,” Vukasin said in his letter.

He described getting a phone call from his boss which led to his decision to resign.

Another councilman, Ronald Schmidt, filed a lawsuit in September against the town of Argyle and two council members, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated when the council sanctioned him in June.

Schmidt can now take part in council meetings, but his suit has not been dismissed.