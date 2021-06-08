Breaching whale crashes onto boat, critically hurts 18-year-old, Australia officials say

FILE - In this July 11, 2015 file photo, a humpback whale breaches off the Long Beach Coast during a whale watching trip on The Harbor Breeze Cruises Triumphant in Long Beach, Calif. Humpback whales have been swimming into San Francisco Bay in unprecedented numbers during the past two weeks, an onslaught that experts say could be caused by an unusual concentration of anchovies near shore. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) Associated Press file

A breaching whale crashed onto a boat near Narooma, Australia, on Sunday, injuring two people fishing — one critically, officials say.

A 39-year-old man, who had a concussion, piloted the damaged boat back to shore with a badly injured 18-year-old man, news.com.au reported. The teen suffered serious head injuries and a possible fractured neck.

Mariners called the encounter off New South Wales “incredibly rare,” the Australia Broadcasting Corporation reported. Whales are hit by boats far more often.

“Whales are incredibly intelligent, and very aware of the areas that’s around them,” John Moore, a former Montague Island charter operator, told the network. “In my 40-odd years at sea, I’ve only ever heard of it once before.”

Increasing numbers of humpback whales are migrating north and are closer to the coast than in most years, boosting the chances of encounters with boaters, officials told 9 News.

“We encourage anyone hoping to get a closer look to maintain a safe distance,” Superintendent Joe McNulty, marine area commander, told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia and National Parks and Wildlife are searching for the whale, which may be injured, news.com.au reported.