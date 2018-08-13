Want to get paid to live on an exotic island in Greece with friendly cats? Here’s how.

The internet — and in this case social media — can be a delightful place when you’re staring blankly into your computer screen at work with the dreaded Monday, back-to-work blues.
Well, what if we told you could be working on a exotic little island off the coast of Greece, with a garden that faces the Aegean Sea, paid housing and utilities and a salary. Oh, and you only have to work four hours a day.
Sounds good? Well, dust off your resume because here’s your chance to get away.
The God’s Little People Cat Rescue posted a job opening to its Facebook page asking for a “mature and genuinely passionate cat lover” to apply for a job in Syros, Greece, for a qualified candidate to handle the day-to-day operations of the Greek cat sanctuary.
Just in case you were wondering, Syros is also the home of Halva pie and San Michalis spicy cheese. If that doesn’t get your taste buds dripping, then your musical spirit will be happy to know it is also home to internationally acclaimed festivals like the International Cyclades Music Festival, the Classical Music Festival, the Ermoupólia and the Musical May, according to VisitGreece.org.
The job could last for at least six months and might be long term. The lucky job seeker who lands the job will begin a one-month job training session at the sanctuary — free of charge with housing included — in October before the job officially begins on Nov. 1.
If you think you’ve got what it takes get your resume and a photo together and take a shot, you only live once, right?
Comments