Explosive set off in Georgia neighborhood damages multiple homes, police say

An explosive set off in a Georgia neighborhood over the weekend damaged a car and multiple homes, police said.

Several Winder residents called 911 around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, saying that they had been woken up by a “loud explosion,” according to a news release from the Winder Police Department.

Officers responded to Holly Drive near McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace and found that someone had “set off some explosive material” near a mailbox that was by the road and in front of several homes, police said.

“The force of the explosion caused significant damage to a vehicle close by and broke several windows of residences in the general vicinity of the explosion,” police said.

Police said there are “no indications” that anyone was injured by the explosion.

An agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Disposal Unit was also called the neighborhood, and officers are doing a “follow-up investigation with members of the GBI Athens Investigative office.”

“Initial investigation reveals this incident may possibly be related to conflicts in a domestic relationship however, the investigation is continuing,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wayne Manthe at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309, police said.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Winder is about 50 miles east of Atlanta.

