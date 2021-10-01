One in custody after active shooting reported at Texas school, police say

An active shooting was reported at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston, Texas, police said. Screengrab from Google.

An active shooting was reported at a school in Houston, Texas, police said, and one person is in custody.

Police officers and firefighters responded to YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a public charter school, after receiving a call at 11:45 a.m. Friday, police said.

“Police are on campus with a suspect in custody who opened fire inside the school,” YES Prep Southwest Secondary posted on Facebook. “No students have been injured.”

The Houston Police Department said it was searching the school for additional suspects.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association tweeted paramedics were at the school “treating and transporting.” One person was injured in the shooting, KHOU reported.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The school has students from sixth grade through high school, according to its website. A staging area was set up for parents to reunite with their children.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 12:44 PM.