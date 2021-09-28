Squirrel nut stash discovered in North Dakota man’s truck, photos show. All 42 gallons

A red squirrel hid its black walnuts for the winter in a Fargo, North Dakota, truck, the owner says. Facebook Screengrab

The squirrel that chose a North Dakota man’s truck for its winter walnut hiding spot likely thought it was a great choice.

There was so much room to hide all those black walnuts — 42 gallons worth, to be exact. From the fenders to the engine compartment, this squirrel didn’t have to worry about a shortage of storage space.

“It was planning on camping there for the winter,” said Bill Fischer in Fargo, North Dakota, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Well, until it got caught, that is.

Because when Bill Fischer discovered the squirrel’s secret stash, he took a few photos before relocating the nuts into 5-gallon buckets. He posted the photos to Facebook on Sept. 17, where he shared that each bucket of walnuts weights about 26 pounds.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I had to pull the fenders off and clean out all the walnuts out, and thought I had them all and took it down the road, turned the corner and found one rolling down the windshield where the wipers go,” Fischer said, according to the Herald. And now there’s still a few nuts within the truck that Fischer has been unable to fish out.

On Sunday, nine days after his first post, Fischer shared that he had 42 gallons of black walnuts up for grabs.

“Naturally grown and now industry 1st, all hand (paw) picked by a squirrel, Red Squirrel to be exact,” he wrote. “Hurry as these may have a limited availability as l hear the the hard working furry tree dweller might be retiring soon (due) .... to health reasons!”

In the post, he included a photo of his dog watching above, where a red squirrel can be seen moving along a tree branch.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The squirrel is dealing with a caustic work environment due to a relentless micromanaging supervisor of the canine type,” Fischer wrote.

This squirrel’s method of operation is much like the critter that led a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy to his patrol car, where it was filled with a huge stash in the trunk, McClatchy News previously reported.