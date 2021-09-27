Burglary suspect charges at police with sword, then hurls ax at them, Oregon cops say

Police arrested a 20-year-old man who is accused of trying to break into a Portland home on Saturday. The man charged at officers with the sword and threw an ax and knives before surrendering. He was found with 15 weapons. Portland Police Bureau

A sword-wielding man was arrested and faces burglary and other charges after entering a Portland home on Saturday, officials said.

Once police were on the scene, Chance T. Haylett, 20, charged at officers with several weapons, Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Officers fired a foam-tipped bullet at Haylett to stop him from coming closer, police said.

But he continued to threaten officers with the sword and then threw knives and an ax at them, police said.

A second non-lethal bullet was fired at Haylett, to which officers were able to convince him to surrender. Police confiscated “15 weapons, including a sword, ax, several knives, and a slingshot,” according to the release.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Haylett was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked at the Multnomah County jail on multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of an unrestricted weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

No one was in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

His bail is set at $65,000 and he’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER