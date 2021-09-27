Cries for help lead searchers to 69-year-old hiker lost for days, Colorado rescuers say

A 69-year-old woman lost three days after taking a wrong turn while hiking off-trail was rescued Sunday near Boulder, Colorado, officials say.

Searchers rescued a 69-year-old woman Sunday who got lost after taking a wrong turn while hiking off-trail near Boulder, Colorado, authorities say.

The woman told rescuers she had been lost since Friday near Conifer Hill Road, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After being notified Sunday morning that she was missing, rescuers looked for her using drones, dogs and search teams, the release said. Three hours into the search, a team heard the woman calling for help.

She had no injuries but was fatigued and dehydrated, the release said. After being given food and water, she declined medical help and returned to her home.

Also on Sunday, a 74-year-old man fell 50 feet while hiking near Boulder, injuring his head and shoulder, on the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail in Eldorado Canyon State Park, the sheriff’s office said in a separate news release.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rescuers carried the man in a litter to the trailhead, where an ambulance took him to the hospital, the release said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER