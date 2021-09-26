Creepy critters emerge from shell found at SC beach and fill woman’s sink, video shows

A woman says strange green worm-like critters emerged from a sea shell she found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Screengrab from Facebook post by Angela York Kracht.

“Dozens and dozens” of green worm-like creatures emerged in a woman’s sink after she took home a sea shell from a South Carolina beach, she says.

Video shared to social media shows the critters squirming around near the water’s surface.

Angela York Kracht had brought shells back from a recent visit to Myrtle Beach, and let them sit for several days before washing them in the sink, she said. But among them was a Trojan horse, and as the shells soaked, something in one of them must have “hatched,” releasing the tiny invaders.

“I remember finding a swirly shell that had something inside it that I tried to get out and couldn’t. That had to be where they came from,” Kracht said, asking for help identifying the hatchlings.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kracht noted that one end of their bodies would open up like mouths, and they would perform a “death roll” like an alligator with prey in its jaws. Some of the sink dwellers seemed to have “teensie worms swimming inside some of their heads,” which she called “creepy.”

“In all my years shell hunting I have never seen such,” Kracht said.

Plenty offered suggestions for what they could be: gnat larvae, maggots, clam worms, a tiny species of sea cucumber, but nothing matched closely enough with what Kracht was seeing to convince her.

“Looks like slimy wriggly green beans,” one commenter said.

“You need to let them grow to see what they become!” said another. “Very interesting.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Others had more dramatic thoughts: “So this is how it all ends.”

As Kracht searched for answers, the critters began dying off. Within a couple days their numbers dwindled to just 10, and soon there were none.

Ultimately, Kracht never found a positive ID for the critters.

“The world may never know,” she said.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 11:42 AM.