Tourist now wanted in fake ‘Maderna’ COVID vaccine card case, Hawaii judge says

A woman accused of using a fake COVID vaccine card is now wanted, a judge says. AP

A tourist accused of visiting Hawaii with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — featuring a major typo — is now wanted, officials say.

This summer, the Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii after police say she uploaded a fake vaccine card to bypass the state’s coronavirus quarantine rules, McClatchy News previously reported. The card was flagged after she arrived on Aug. 23 when an administrator noticed “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna.”

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is one of three currently available in the U.S., along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Hawaii is enforcing a mandatory Safe Travels program that includes a 10-day quarantine unless a traveler has a negative COVID-19 test within a specified time frame or if the traveler has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Following her arrest, Hawaii News Now reported the 24-year-old woman from Oak Lawn — a suburb of Chicago — was scheduled to appear in a virtual court hearing on Wednesday. She did not show up.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because she did not appear, Hawaii Judge Karin Holma issued the woman a warrant set at $500, KHON reported.

The woman faces a misdemeanor charge connected to a violation of Hawaii’s coronavirus emergency proclamation, WLS reported, and is charged with using false vaccination documents. If convicted, she faces a year in prison or up to $5,000 in fines.

Also in August, a father and son were arrested in Hawaii after being accused of using fake COVID vaccine cards, according to McClatchy News.

On Aug. 23, Hawaii Governor David Ige asked Hawaii residents and tourists to delay non-essential travel through October “due to the recent, accelerated surge in COVID-19 cases that is now overburdening the state’s health care facilities and resources.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER