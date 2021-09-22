TikTok showing teacher using racial slur is under investigation, SC school district says

A South Carolina high school teacher is heard using a racial slur in a viral TikTok video., school officials say. dmartin@islandpacket.com

A South Carolina high school teacher is heard using a racial slur in a viral TikTok video.

The Berkeley County School District is investigating the teacher’s use of the racial slur during a classroom lesson about “words and objects rooted in racism” at Cane Bay High School on Tuesday, a district official told McClatchy News.

“District and school administration are aware of the video posted to TikTok which captured a portion of a classroom discussion about words and objects rooted in racism,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the school district. “The teacher did make the statement that a racial slur, which the teacher identified out loud, is rooted in racism. This matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policy.”

Students protested the teacher’s remarks during school on Tuesday, WCIV reported.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stand as One and South Carolina Black Activist Coalition will also hold a news conference at the school at 9 a.m. Thursday to address the issue, the outlet said. They are “calling for the immediate removal of the teacher.”

“Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders,” Tanner told McClatchy News.

“As this matter pertains to personnel, we cannot offer any further comment at this time,” she added.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER