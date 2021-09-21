5 students accused of sexual assault in ‘possible hazing’ at Texas school, sheriff says

Five students are accused of sexual assault during a “possible hazing incident” in a locker room at Eula High School in Texas, the Callahan County sheriff said. Screengrab from Google.

Five students are accused of sexual assault during a “possible hazing incident” at a Texas high school, officials said.

A “juvenile victim” was assaulted in a locker room during the final period of school last Wednesday at Eula High School in Clyde, according to the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office. The school reported the incident to authorities the next day, officials said.

“After a lengthy investigation and interviews, it was revealed five students were involved and identified as suspects of a sexual assault incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the amount of information that can be released is limited due to the age of the victim.

In a statement, Eula Independent School District said administrators learned of a “serious incident” on campus and immediately notified authorities and the parents of students involved and “removed those implicated in the matter from campus and school activities.”

“Although we rarely have negative occurrences at Eula ISD, unfortunately we are not immune to the problems of our society,” the school district said in a statement. “We will continue to assist authorities in their investigation to make sure justice is served for the victim and will work to assure we do everything possible to better serve the safety of our students.”

The sheriff’s office said investigators will meet with prosecutors next week to “discuss getting warrants issued for the suspects.”

“The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office takes cases of sexual assault very seriously, and we are confident we will prosecute as we are allowed by the criminal statute,” the news release said.

Eula High School is southeast of Abilene.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 6:01 PM.