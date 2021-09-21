Mountain goat gores attacking grizzly to death, Canada wildlife officials say

A mountain goat (not the one pictured) likely killed an attacking grizzly, Canada officials said. AP

A female grizzly bear died in a Canadian national park, but it wasn’t because of humans or another vicious predator.

It was because of its prey.

Wildlife officials think a mountain goat in Yoho National Park was able to fight off an attacking grizzly during a “rare” fatal self-defense move.

When a grizzly wants to attack and prey on a mountain goat, it goes for the head, wildlife officials in Canada told McClatchy News on Monday.

“They tend to focus on the head, neck and shoulders of the prey, usually from above,” Alison Biles, the public relations officer for Parks Canada, told McClatchy News in an email.

In this instance, the goat got defensive. It used its horns to fight back, and pierced through the bear’s neck and armpits.

The self-defense was fatal, wildlife officials said, and the mountain goat likely killed the attacking grizzly.

“A mountain goat was deemed to be the most likely cause of death as grizzly bear predation of mountain goats is relatively common and significant goat activity was observed in the immediate area,” Biles said. “The forensic necropsy subsequently confirmed that the wounds occurred before death, and were consistent with the size and shape of mountain goat horns.”

Grizzlies are known to prey on mountain goats. At Yoho National Park, wildlife officials have seen it happen.

Adult mountain goats can weigh between 180 to 385 pounds, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. They commonly get preyed upon by bears and wolves.

Grizzlies, on the other hand, can weigh up to 1,700 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Federation. They are a predator to all kinds of animals, including hoofed animals like moose, elk and deer.

It’s rare that prey like mountain goats can fight off an attacking grizzly, but it does happen.

They’re equipped with their own defense techniques.

“Other cases of mountain goats defensively-killing bears have been reported in the past which is not completely surprising since mountain goats are strong animals that are well-equipped to defend themselves,” Biles said.

Biles said if visitors find a carcass within a park, they should leave the area and report it to officials.

“Carcasses attract carnivores and other wildlife that may act aggressively to protect it as a food source,” she said. “Keeping wildlife wild is a shared responsibility – we all have a role to play.”

Yoho National Park is on Canada’s western Rocky Mountains.