Mom boards bus to fight 11-year-old she accuses of bullying her son, Alabama cops say

A 37-year-old Alabama mother was arrested for fighting a boy on a school bus, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. iStockphoto

A 37-year-old Alabama mother was arrested and faces multiple charges after fighting a boy on a school bus, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nannatt Waldrop boarded the bus Tuesday morning in Center Point and “confronted an 11-year-old student whom Waldrop suspected of bullying her child,” deputies said in a news release.

Deputies received reports of an assault on a school bus and arrived to find Waldrop and the 11-year-old boy in an altercation.

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a fight that occurred on one of our school buses Tuesday morning,” Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement, according to WVTM. “I want to be very clear: This type of behavior is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated.”

The district is looking into what led to the altercation, NBC News reported. Anyone who is not a student or a school employee cannot be on the bus, the superintendent said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Waldrop is facing charges of third degree assault, trespassing on a school bus, and disorderly conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

“While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me,” Gonsoulin said. “At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Waldrop’s bond was set at $10,500, according to deputies, and she was released a few hours after she was arrested, NBC News reported.

It’s unknown if Waldrop has an attorney, the outlet said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Center Point is about 15 miles northeast of Birmingham.