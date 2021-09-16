Video captures girl quickly escape SUV as car thief threatens her, Texas police say

Seconds after an unidentified man sat in the driver’s seat of an SUV that wasn’t his, a girl narrowly escaped before he drove off in what Texas police are calling an unsolved carjacking.

The carjacking was captured on surveillance video outside of a Houston convenience store, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said on Twitter.

In the video, a white GMC Yukon is seen pulling up next to a parked black SUV in the parking lot. The driver of the Yukon gets out and takes a quick walk in front of both vehicles before a backseat passenger also gets out of the white vehicle. The first man gets into the black SUV driver seat while the former passenger takes the wheel of the white SUV.

Seconds later, the 10-year-old girl is seen hopping out of the backseat and running away.

Before she ran out, Houston police say she was threatened, according to local media reports, including KPRC.

“The suspect saw the child in the backseat and police said he threatened the child to get out or he will hurt her,” KHOU reported.

A few seconds after the girl got away, both SUVs back up and begin driving away.

After the black SUV drives out of view of the camera, a woman and the 10-year-old girl can be seen running up to the Yukon. The woman tried to flag the driver down before he sped away. The white Yukon had pre-existing damage to the front right headlight area.

Anyone who can identify the men involved are asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

We need your help to identify the suspects wanted in a robbery (carjacking) that occurred on Sept. 5 at a convenience store at the 8700 block of Beechnut. A 10-year-old made it out of the vehicle just in time as the suspects drove away. If you know them, please call @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/3P8Fw0kEAG — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) September 16, 2021

