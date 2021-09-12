National

Man uses scooter to beat person sleeping outside famed Nashville music hall, cops say

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are looking for a man they say used a scooter to attack a person sleeping outside a famed music hall.
The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The man is accused of attacking the person, who police say is homeless, while the person was sleeping on the steps outside the famed Ryman Auditorium on 5th Avenue.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The person who was attacked was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Police posted photos of the attack to Twitter on Friday. They show the man, who has not been identified, seemingly hurling the scooter at the steps where police said the person slept.

Those who recognize the accused attacker are asked to call police at 615-742-7463.

Police did not release any other information about the incident on Friday.

