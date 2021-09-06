Murder suspect plunges through ceiling while hiding from police, Tennessee officials say

Police patrol lights Getty Images/iStockphoto

A murder suspect is in custody after falling from the ceiling of an apartment he was hiding in, according to federal authorities.

Authorities issued a warrant for Quintrelle Doss’ arrest back in June after he allegedly fired shots at an off-duty Memphis police officer from his car, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release dated Sept. 3. A separate warrant for first-degree murder was also issued for Doss on July 14, stemming from an unrelated incident.

“Murder suspects are a high priority for the USMS Task Force,” deputy marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement.

U.S. Marshals, with help from Memphis police and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, tracked Doss to an apartment on Kinsgbench Drive in Memphis. He scrambled to hide in the attic, authorities said, before the ceiling gave way.

Doss was then arrested without incident.

