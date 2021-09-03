Shark attacks crew member who fell from boat off Louisiana, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast guard says a shark attacked a crew member when the man fell from a vessel while untangling fishing nets off Grand Isle, Louisiana. U.S. Coast Guard District 8

A crew member who was untangling fishing nets from a boat’s propeller fell into sea and was attacked by a shark, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

At 12:51 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call about the 64-year-old man who fell off the fishing vessel, named Moon Glow, about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle. The caller reported the man had been attacked by a shark “and sustained a severe leg injury,” according to a news release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said.

“Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help,” the release states.

Following the call for help, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter headed to the attack scene.

Video from the Coast Guard shows the helicopter crew hoisting the fisherman from the Moon Glow to the Dolphin. A rescue swimmer then gave the injured man a new tourniquet for his leg before he was transported for further treatment, officials said.

The injured crew member was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

The shark’s size and species is unknown.

