Costco again limiting purchases on some items as COVID cases surge

Heading to Costco? Some items may be limited on your next grocery trip, the company says.

The club warehouse is re-imposing purchase limits on select items at its stores in response to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, according to a message posted on Costco’s website.

It’s unclear which items will be affected and for how long, but Costco said the restrictions are only temporary.

At the height of the pandemic, club members faced limits on everything from paper towels and anti-bacterial wipes to chicken wings and Lysol disinfecting spray. Shortages on meat and essential household items have prompted other retailers to limit items, also in an attempt to prevent shoppers from “panic buying.”

There’s currently a “1 per member” limit on Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue and similar restrictions on paper towels, according to Costco’s website.

Some customers have already taken to social media to complain about the restrictions.

“I just can’t anymore with the no paper towels, TP, and water at Costco,” one Twitter user wrote. “And the 17 cars deep at the pumps all day. You’d think gas was 99 cents a gallon.”

“They already starting to limit the amount of water you can get from Costco,” wrote another. “Not sure if that’s cause of the pandemic is getting worse but I’d get prepared if I was yall.”

