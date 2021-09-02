Missing Grand Canyon tourist from Texas hasn’t been seen since June, officials say

Grand Canyon tourist from Tyler, Texas, has been missing since June 10, officials said. NPS/M.Quinn

A 49-year-old man left a Best Western hotel in Arizona on June 10 to hike at the Grand Canyon and hasn’t been seen since.

Grand Canyon National Park officials launched a missing person search June 11 for Charles Lyon, a hiker from Tyler, Texas. Rangers found his car abandoned at the South Rim near Lipan Point.

Lyon was likely traveling alone, park officials said.

For weeks, National Park Service officials searched for Lyon. Teams on the ground and in helicopters scoured the area near where they found his car.

Park rangers will now scale back the effort to find Lyon after weeks of extensive searching.

“The search … will continue in a limited and continuous mode and will focus on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights,” park officials said. “The NPS will continue to follow up and investigate any new information that it receives.”

If you may have seen or talked to Lyon, the National Park Service asks that you call or text 888-653-0009 or submit a tip by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be so difficult that even people who are in good physical condition can struggle, the National Park Service said.

“A hike into the Grand Canyon will test your physical and mental endurance,” park service officials said. “Know and respect your limitations.”

