COVID outbreak on cargo ship quarantines crew in San Francisco Bay, officials say

The cargo ship Global Striker is under quarantine in San Francisco Bay after six of 19 crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 were taken off, fire officials say. Screengrab from KTVU video

A cargo ship that had 19 of 21 crew members test positive for COVID-19 called the U.S. Coast Guard for help Monday in San Francisco Bay, officials say.

Six of the infected crew members asked to be evacuated to hospitals for observation, KNTV reported.

“They all stated they were tested on Saturday and were positive for COVID-19, their signs and symptoms are extremely mild, they’re in extremely good spirits,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department told KPIX.

The remaining crew members are quarantining aboard the Philippines-based Global Striker, carrying a cargo of logs, in San Francisco Bay, KTVU reported. The ship last docked in West Sacramento but authorities don’t believe any of the crew got off the ship.

“So no one will be allowed to simply come onto shore to go to a restaurant or a bar, they are going to be on that vessel,” Baxter told the station.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A San Francisco fire boat took paramedics to the ship and returned to a staging area on Pier 26 with those who wished to disembark for treatment, KPIX reported.

“They’re all able to walk, they’re all able to breathe comfortably,” Baxter told the station. “This is a very mild onset at this time.”

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, COVID-19 outbreaks took place on numerous cruise ships and several U.S. Navy ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER