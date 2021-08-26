Two workers from same day care center die from COVID on same day, Georgia coroner says

Two Georgia day care workers were found dead in their respective homes after having COVID-19 complications, according to the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office. Screengrab from Google Maps

Two Georgia day care workers found dead over the weekend were battling COVID-19, according to the coroner’s office.

Manequeia Freeman and Leslia McClain died at their respective homes on Sunday, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told McClatchy News on Thursday. Both were found by next of kin, Futch said, and Statesboro officers were called to conduct a wellness check at one of the women’s homes.

Freeman and McClain were employees at the Sugar and Spice Child Care center in Statesboro, about 55 miles northwest of Savannah. Futch confirmed their deaths were coronavirus-related and that neither woman was vaccinated.

The women’s ages weren’t released, and it’s unclear if they had any underlying medical conditions. Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant handled both cases.

A third Sugar and Spice employee is hospitalized with the COVID-19, Futch told McClatchy News. That person did not get the vaccine, he said.

A fourth worker who is vaccinated is also recovering from the virus at home and “seems to be doing OK,” Futch said.

The day care workers’ deaths come at a time when Georgia is experiencing a rapid rise in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the Peach State reported more than 7,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths due to the virus, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.

Statesboro is in Bulloch County, where cumulative cases topped 6,790 as of Thursday and only 20% to 29% of residents have been fully vaccinated, data show.

Statewide, 43% of eligible Georgians are fully vaccinated against the virus, and 50% have received at least one dose.

