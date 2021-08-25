‘We’re not in Kansas anymore.’ Oz-inspired Hawaii estate charms Zillow Gone Wild

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A charming house with a very familiar Hollywood theme has hit the real estate market in Naalehu, Hawaii for $1.5 million. It has also managed to capture the attention of Zillow Gone Wild Facebook groupies, who have some strong opinions on the décor.

Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow

Décor that seems to echo “follow the yellow brick road.”

Pool Screen grab from Zillow

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is a unique one, according to the listing on Zillow, and comes with a wide variety of features, including a large space for entertaining, a tiki bar, formal dining room, orchard complete with lime, lemon and banana trees and a view of the Pacific Ocean. It’s also quite massive at 4,646 square feet.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bar Screen grab from Zillow

And, yes, there’s the “Wizard of Oz” theme that includes, believe it or not, a yellow brick road.

Yellow brick road Screen grab from Zillow

The home seemed to fascinate fans of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, who shared their thoughts on the house.

Pool Screen grab from Zillow

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Some were a tad confused about the pool...or is it a pond?

“So in the write up they reference a half million gallon ‘pond’… is that what they call a pool in Hawaii or did they let the pool get out of control and decide to call it a pond?” one fan asked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Others were fascinated by the price of the home.

“That’s a super low price for Hawaii,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This house is an absolute steal for the price,” another observed.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s in Hawaii,” one fan said. “I’ll take it.”

But, of course, some couldn’t help but observe the decor.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Last time I was in HI a local asked if I took the yellow brick road to school when I said I’m from KS,” another fan said. “If I had the money, I’d live there for sure!”

Pool Screen grab from Zillow

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, trying to hide your view of the lava flow,” another joked.

Outside Screen grab from Zillow

“I wanted to see the legs sticking out from under the house,” one person said.

Yellow brick road Screen grab from Zillow

“I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore,” another quoted.

View Screen grab from Zillow

However, not many people seemed to ask the one big glaring question about the home...

Hot tub Screen grab from Zillow

“Ok, but why is there a bathtub in the living room?” a person finally asked.

“I love the ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme but is there a bathtub in the middle of the living room?” another said.