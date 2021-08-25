National

‘We’re not in Kansas anymore.’ Oz-inspired Hawaii estate charms Zillow Gone Wild

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A charming house with a very familiar Hollywood theme has hit the real estate market in Naalehu, Hawaii for $1.5 million. It has also managed to capture the attention of Zillow Gone Wild Facebook groupies, who have some strong opinions on the décor.

IMG_0093.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow

Décor that seems to echo “follow the yellow brick road.”

IMG_0095.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Zillow

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is a unique one, according to the listing on Zillow, and comes with a wide variety of features, including a large space for entertaining, a tiki bar, formal dining room, orchard complete with lime, lemon and banana trees and a view of the Pacific Ocean. It’s also quite massive at 4,646 square feet.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IMG_0096.jpg
Bar Screen grab from Zillow

And, yes, there’s the “Wizard of Oz” theme that includes, believe it or not, a yellow brick road.

IMG_0106.jpg
Yellow brick road Screen grab from Zillow

The home seemed to fascinate fans of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, who shared their thoughts on the house.

IMG_0104.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Zillow
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Some were a tad confused about the pool...or is it a pond?

“So in the write up they reference a half million gallon ‘pond’… is that what they call a pool in Hawaii or did they let the pool get out of control and decide to call it a pond?” one fan asked.

IMG_0094.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Others were fascinated by the price of the home.

“That’s a super low price for Hawaii,” one person said.

IMG_0098.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This house is an absolute steal for the price,” another observed.

IMG_0099.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s in Hawaii,” one fan said. “I’ll take it.”

But, of course, some couldn’t help but observe the decor.

IMG_0101.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

IMG_0103.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Last time I was in HI a local asked if I took the yellow brick road to school when I said I’m from KS,” another fan said. “If I had the money, I’d live there for sure!”

IMG_0105.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Zillow

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, trying to hide your view of the lava flow,” another joked.

IMG_0107.jpg
Outside Screen grab from Zillow

“I wanted to see the legs sticking out from under the house,” one person said.

IMG_0106.jpg
Yellow brick road Screen grab from Zillow

“I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore,” another quoted.

IMG_0108.jpg
View Screen grab from Zillow

However, not many people seemed to ask the one big glaring question about the home...

IMG_0100.jpg
Hot tub Screen grab from Zillow

“Ok, but why is there a bathtub in the living room?” a person finally asked.

“I love the ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme but is there a bathtub in the middle of the living room?” another said.

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service