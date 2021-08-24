‘My wife died in my arms.’ Stray bullets hit woman sleeping in NC home, husband says

A 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is facing charges in the death of Donna Blackmon, police said.

One minute 61-year-old Donna Blackmon was fast asleep in her North Carolina home. Next she’s fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet, police said.

“She woke me up at 4:10 a.m. By 4:15, she was dead,” Donna’s husband of 42 years, Lorenza Blackmon, told WGHP. “She was in my arms. She looked at me and smiled and she closed her eyes and died.”

Winston-Salem police said two groups were driving separate cars up and down the street firing guns north of downtown at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Multiple shots hit the Blackmon’s home and one of the stray bullets struck Donna.

“‘I’d been shot,’ and that’s all she said,” her husband told WGHP News.

Forsyth County Emergency Services pronounced Donna Blackmon dead at the scene, WXII news reported.

“I got all them brains and knowledge that I have and skills, but my wife died in my arms,” Lorenza, who works on cars for a living, told WGHP. “I didn’t have enough damn skills or effort to save my wife.”

This marks the city’s 21st homicide of 2021 ― the same count reported around this time last year, according to the AP.

