‘Sparking’ cellphone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

An Alaska Airlines flight had to be evacuated in Seattle after a passenger's cellphone overheated and began to spark, airline officials said.

Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”

“The crew acted swiftly using fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Crew members deployed the evacuation slides due to hazy conditions inside the cabin.”

Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rY2cFgrmUH — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2021

The incident unfolded as the plane was awaiting a gate.

Two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the airline said. No other injuries were reported.

In all, there were 129 passengers and six crew members on board.

