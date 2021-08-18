Retired teacher remembered as ‘honest, fair and kind’ dies in Chicago freeway shooting

Retired special education teacher Denise Huguelet was killed in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Screengrab from Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 on Facebook.

A retired teacher remembered as “pure, honest, fair and kind” died in a shooting on a Chicago freeway, officials said.

Denise Huguelet, 67, was traveling home from a Chicago White Sox game with her husband Tuesday night when gunfire erupted on the Dan Ryan Expressway and she was hit in the crossfire, WLS reported. A passenger in another vehicle was grazed by a bullet, but she refused treatment, the news outlet reported.

An Illinois State Police trooper was nearby during the shooting and personnel in a police helicopter spotted a vehicle speeding away from the scene, officials said. After a brief chase, police took two people in the vehicle into custody and found a gun, officials said.

Huguelet was a special education teacher at Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 for 24 years. She retired in 2015, officials said.

“Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work,” the school district posted on Facebook. “Mrs. Huguelet’s nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures.”

Walter Melancon, a former student, told WGN that Huguelet was “like everyone’s mom” at school.

“You didn’t have your lunch, she made sure you eat lunch. You need help, she made sure you got help. You were sad, she didn’t let you go home until you were in a better mood,” Melancon told the news outlet.

No charges have been announced.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and no further information is available at this time,” Illinois State Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

